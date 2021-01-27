Migratory birds’ poaching in Banki raises concern

Banki: Poaching of migratory birds in Kotadwar village under Sishua forest section under Banki block has raised concerns among the bird lovers and environmentalist here.

Reports said a student of Banki college on Wednesday morning informed a bird lover Lalit Mohan Panda about the matter and he approached Sishua forester to take note of the situation.

The Sishua forester brushed aside the claim that the death of birds are due to poaching.

However, the birds lying dead on the ground were injured and it was ascertained that they were killed by poachers.

Worthwhile to mention here that Centre for Rural Tourism Development has said that nearly 60000 migratory birds have landed here in the winter from home and abroad. But, Khurda range has never bothered to undertake bird census nor taken any step to stop poaching.

Former honourary wildlife warden Suvendu Mallik said like Mangalajodi, the forest officials should fix camps at Banki region. The protection must continue till March, he added.