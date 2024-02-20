Matric exam for Class 10 students in Odisha commences from today

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha began the BSE Odisha Class 10 board exams 2024 from today. A total of 5,51,611 students will have registered to appear for the Odisha matric board exam 2024 from today.

BSE officials informed all the preparations have been completed for the matriculation examination. The evaluation process will begin from March 16 and the entire process is likely to be completed by March 30, 2024.

In a bid to put a check on malpractice, the BSE has decided to allow students inside the examination centres early.

Students appearing for the exams will have to download the Odisha HSC admit card 2024 through the official website, bseodisha.nic.in. They will have to mandatorily carry the hall ticket to the exam centre along with school ID.

The entry of students into the exam premises will start from 7: 30 am and be completed by 8:15 am which was earlier 8 am. The idea is to complete the gate-checking process. As OMR sheets will be provided to students at 8:30 am.

No student will be allowed after 8: 15 am as the exam will start at 9 am. Apart from this, no employees other than centre superintendents will be allowed to take mobile phones inside the examination hall.

The state government has installed AI-powered cameras in exam centres to prevent the use of unfair means. ““AI-powered cameras will be installed in strong rooms, DEO office, examination hall. A command room with 7-8 persons will be set up for operation of the AI cameras,” as per reports.