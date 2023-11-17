EOW Odisha unearths crypto-ponzi scam, accused arrested

Rajasthan: The Economic Offence Wing(EOW) of Odisha police has unearthed another crypto-ponzi scam and arrested a person from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep choudhury, the head of ‘Yes World Crypto Token’ and he is a native of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

As per reports, “Yes World” was running a huge ponzi scam using pyramid ponzi scheme by adding more and more numbers of people below them by attracting the depositors with a very high return in short time.

The initial investigation revealed that, about 8000 people in Odisha have invested in this scheme. The scam was active in Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhhar and Nayagarh.

Also the members have been spread across various states in India including Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Haryana, Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Getting information from a reliable source, the EOW officials arrived in Jaipur and arrested the accused who was trying to escape from India to Dubai. The team also caught two other persons of the same company named Basant Kumar Pradhan and Manoj Kumar Patnaik from Bhubaneswar.

A case has been registered against the three persons.