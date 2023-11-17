PM Modi speaks up on ‘deepfake’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged the misuse of artificial intelligence for creating ‘deepfakes’, and said the media must educate people about this crisis in making. Deepfake videos are synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness.

Modi’s statement comes days after a ‘deepfake’ video of actress Rashmika Mandanna, that was suspected to be made with the help of artificial intelligence, went viral on social media. The original video was stated to be of a British-Indian influencer, whose face had been edited with Mandanna’s face.

Addressing journalists at BJP’s Diwali Milan programme at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, Modi also referred to his resolve to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India), saying these are not merely words but a ground reality.

He also said that ‘vocal for local’ has found people’s support. Modi further said that India’s achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic created confidence among the people that the country is not going to stop now.