Ashneer Grover confirms lookout circular by EOW, posts ‘facts’ on Delhi airport episode

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover on Friday said that he and his wife, Madhuri Jain, were stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi while travelling to New York on Thursday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police stopped the co-founder of BharatPe and his wife at Terminal 3. This comes days after a lookout circular (LoC) was issued against them by the EOW in a financial fraud case.

The former Shark Tank India judge said he will cooperate with the probe agency.

This comes amid allegations that Grover’s family siphoned off funds from the fintech unicorn on the pretext of offering recruitment services, gave bank accounts numbers that were created after the dates when they were raised, according to a preliminary report of an investigation by the Economic Offences Wing.

Listing “facts” in a six-point note on X (formerly Twitter), Grover said he was planning to go to the US from November 16 to 23.

“At immigration they said LoC (look out circular) laga hua hai sir – EOW se check kar ke batate hai (At immigration they said LoC has been issued – will check with EOW and let you know),” he wrote.

Indicating that he was not allowed to take the flight, Grover wrote, “Flight left in meantime anyways – EOW folks directed Immigration to let us out so that we can return home.”

Grover said he found it strange that he has travelled outside India four times since a first information report (FIR) was filed by the agency in May.

“…never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once,” he wrote in one of the points.