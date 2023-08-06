EOW Arrests Two Persons In Loan Fraud Case

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested two persons in connection with a loan fraud case. They will be produced before SDJM Court in Phulbani.

The accused have been identified as Samaresh Ranjan Das and Hemanta Panda.

The arrest was made on the complaint filed by Regional Manager, State Bank of India, Phulbani, against Asutosh Acharya, the then Deputy manager-cum-Field Officer of SBI, Phulbani Branch for illegally recommending and processing 59 Xpress Credit Loans meant for the salaried person and 26 Pension Loans meant for the pensioners. Acharya had also allegedly misappropriated loan amount of Rs.8,01,87,000/- by transferring the same to the account of his family members, relatives and others.

Acharya in conspiracy with the arrested accused persons and others fraudulently recommended loans. Similarly, Pension Loans amounting to Rs.99,82,795/-meant for the pensioners were illegally processed and recommended by the accused in favour of the non-pensioners including his father, mother and father-in-law (dead). The loans were sanctioned on the basis of the recommendation of Acharya based on forged documents.

The sanctioned amounts were being landed in the SB A/c of the borrowers beyond their knowledge, and the amounts were further being diverted to different accounts including the accounts of the above noted accused Samaresh Ranjan Das and that of Smruti Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Ltd., Naharakanta, Balianta, of which the arrested accused Hemanta Panda is the Secretary.

The investigation found Rs.1.46 Crores and Rs.47,43,104/- have directly been credited to the accounts of Samaresh Ranjan Das and Respectively whereas amount of more than Rs 3 Crores of the fraud amount has been diverted to the account of Smruti Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Ltd, and the amount has been misappropriated by the accused persons Samaresh Ranjan Das, a Civil Supply Inspector and Hemanta Panda, the Secretary of Smruti Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Ltd. and Asutosh Acharya. They are learnt to put the fraud amount into illegal money circulation.