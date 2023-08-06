Man Shot At, 15 Houses Torched In Fresh Violence In Manipur

Imphal: Months after ethnic clashes, Manipur on Saturday once again witnessed fresh violence, during which, fifteen houses were set on fire in Imphal West district. The officials on Sunday informed that the violence erupted at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage.

In order to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, the security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells.

During the violence, a 45-year-old man was shot. Shortly after he was rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He has been admitted there with bullet wounds on his left thigh. According to the officials, the person who sustained bullet injury is out of danger at present.

As of now, the situation is said to be improved, however, restrictions remained in place.

Officials further added that Imphal East district’s Checkon area also witnessed fresh violence where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday. Firefighters rushed to the spot to douse three nearby houses which were set on fire.

The incidents of violence were reported amid the 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, which paralysed normal life in the Imphal valley on Saturday.

Manipur Police on Saturday junked reports of looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts only. Police arrested one accused who was cadre of non-SoO organisation.

“There is a report highlighting looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts only. The information is misleading to the extent that arms and ammunition were looted from different Police Stations and armouries of both hill and valley districts. Security forces have been continuously raiding in the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition. 1057 arms and 14201 ammunitions have been recovered in the valley districts and 138 arms and 121 ammunitions have been recovered in the hill districts,” Manipur Police statement read.