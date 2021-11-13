Enjoy Baked Kachori At Home: Recipe Inside 

New Delhi: Baked Kachori is an easy and healthy dish to satiate your hunger pangs. Pair it up with your dip and savour!

Ingredients for Baked Kachori Recipe

Split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal) soaked

Ginger chopped 1 tablespoon

Green chilli chopped 1 tablespoon

Oil 2 tablespoons

Asafoetida 1/4 teaspoon

Coriander powder 1 teaspoon

Cumin powder 1/2 teaspoon

Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon

Fennel (saunf) powder 1/2 teaspoon

Salt to taste

For covering

Refined flour (maida) 2 cups

Salt to taste

Baking powder 1/4 teaspoon

Ghee 2 tbsps + for brushing

Method

1. Drain and put split black gram in a chopper, add ginger, green chilli and crush coarsely.

2. Heat oil in a non-stick wok, add asafoetida and crushed mixture and saute for 3-4 minutes. Add ½ cup water, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, fennel powder and salt and mix well. Cover and cook till dry.

3. Put refined flour in a bowl, add salt, baking powder and 2 tbsps ghee and mix well. Add sufficient water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover the bowl with cling film and rest the dough for 15 minutes.

4. When gram mixture becomes dry, transfer it into another bowl and let it cool.

5. Preheat oven to 180° C.

6. Divide the dough into equal portions and shape into balls. Apply a little oil to each ball, press them slightly and roll out into small puris with the edges being thinner than the centre. Place some of the gram mixture in the centre, dampen the edges, bring them together and press to seal.

7. Press slightly and roll into small puris ensuring that the filling is evenly spread.

8 . Grease a baking tray, place the kachoris in it, brush them with a little ghee and bake in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes or till the kachoris are cooked and golden.

9. Arrange them on a serving plate and serve hot.