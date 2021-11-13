Low Pressure Forms Over BoB

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre.

A Low Pressure Area has formed over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Thailand coast at 0830 hrs IST of today the 13th November 2021. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over north Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal by 15th Nov. 1/2 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 13, 2021

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, a cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Thailand has become active and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to be formed today which will concentrate into a depression over south-east Bay of Bengal on November 15.

Following this, several parts of South Odisha will experience heavy rain after November 17, said the IMD.