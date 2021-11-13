Low-pressure
Low Pressure Forms Over BoB

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, a cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Thailand has become active and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to be formed today which will concentrate into a depression over south-east Bay of Bengal on November 15.

Following this, several parts of South Odisha will experience heavy rain after November 17, said the IMD.

