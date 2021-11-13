Odisha CM Distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards In Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today distributed Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards to the beneficiaries in Bargarh district. Around 3.64 lakh people will be benefited from the smart cards in the district.

So far, the BSKY smart card facility has been launched in 11 districts including Bargarh.

Apart from distributing the health cards, the Odisha CM dedicated key development projects worth Rs 300 crore. The Chief Minister also inaugurated 71 reconstructed schools in Bijepur under the 5T program.

Similarly, various projects worth Rs 2,500 crore are underway in the district, which includes the Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project, the CM said. The project will be completed by September 2023 and farmers can get water from it, added the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Bargarh is the sacred land of Mother Lakshmi. Praising the weavers, the Chief Minister said that the weavers of Bargarh, like farmers, had given the world a gift of Sambalpuri sarees. “I salute the skills of the farmers and weavers of Bargarh,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families in the state would benefit from the Smart Health Card. This will help our poor people get rid of many health problems, especially the weaker section. Now people can get better treatment at 200 major hospitals in the country by holding a piece of card without any hassle.

“Every life is precious, be it a farmer or a miller or a rickshaw puller – let everyone live with dignity. “It’s the goal of various welfare programs,” the CM said.

He further stated that “Odisha is the only state where the state government bears all the expenses at the pandemic time”, adding that every life is worthwhile.

Health Minister Naba Das, MP Prasanna Acharya, MLA Rita Sahu, Snehangini Chhuria highlighted the development of Bijapur in various fields. Minister Sushant Sahu delivered the welcome address while Niranjan Pujari delivered the vote of thanks.