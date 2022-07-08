Elephant Carcass With Missing Tusks Found In Ganjam

Ganjam: The carcass of an elephant, with missing tusks, was found in a water pit at Darapangia forest under the Mujagada Range in Ghumsur North Division in Ganjam district on Thursday.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the villagers who had gone to collect firewood in the forest discovered the carcass and informed forest officials about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the carcass for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the jumbo is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the elephant might have been killed by poachers for its tusks.