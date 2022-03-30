Elderly Man Convicted By Kangaroo Court For Raping Divyang Girl

Malkangiri: An elderly man was convicted by a self-proclaimed village court in Kalimela of Malkangiri district for raping a divyang girl. A penalty of Rs 2.5 lakh was also slapped on him.

According to reports, the victim gave birth to a baby boy recently.

The villagers have also ruled that the man shall take full responsibility of the newborn baby.

Sources said, the man accused of rape charges has paid a fine of Rs 50,000 but has pleaded innocence about his alleged involvement in the case.

However, no complaint has been lodged in the nearby police station in this connection.