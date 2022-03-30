Eight Places In Odisha Record 40 °C Or Above; Titlagarh Remains Hottest With 42.7 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight places in Odisha recorded maximum day temperature of 40 °C or above, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.
As per the latest IMD bulletin, Titlagarh remained the hottest place in the state today with 42.7 °C temperature followed by Bolangir at 42.5 °C, Sonepur at 41.9 °C, Jharsuguda at 41.2 °C and Boudh at 41 °C, Bhawanipatna 41 °C. Besides, the temperature clocked at 40 °C in Sambalpur and Sundargarh.
This apart, the day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 34.8 °C and 36.4 °C respectively.
#୮ସହରରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା #୪୦ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ରେକର୍ଡ
୪୨.୭ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ #ଟିଟଲାଗଡ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର #ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର ରେ ୪୨.୫ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ, #ସୋନପୁର ୪୧.୯ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ , #ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା ୪୧.୨ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଏବଂ #ବୌଦ୍ଧ ରେ #୪୧ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ pic.twitter.com/0K0QjP4AzM
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) March 30, 2022
In its evening forecast, the IMD regional centre here said that maximum temperature is very likely to rise gradually by 2 to 3 °C during the next two days and there will be no large change thereafter.
Day Temperature is very likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 °C at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha during the next 3-4 days, the Met centre further said.