Heatwave Spell Likely To Continue Over Central & West India: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed us that the heatwave spell is likely to continue over Central and West India during the next 4 to 5 days.

The department stated that the temperature in the national capital may rise up to 40 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya between March 31 and April 3.