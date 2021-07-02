Effortless Yet Healthy Food Swaps To Lose Weight Faster

New Delhi: It seems simple enough to lose weight, you should eat fewer calories than you burn. Yet many people mistakenly think that they need to cut out entire food groups, deprive themselves of their favorite foods or overhaul their entire diet to shed unwanted pounds.

Weight loss should not have to turn your life upside down. Swapping food for a healthier, lower-calorie choice while remaining true to your portion size is one of the easiest ways to supercharge your weight loss and your health.

Replace some fattening foods with these healthy ones:

Eggs or oats instead of sugary cereals

Sugary cereals are loaded with harmful preservatives and sugar which provide little nutritional value and have a lot of calories. Hence, you could opt for protein-rich eggs or oatmeal for breakfast. Proteins help in weight loss as they boost the satiety levels.

Fruit smoothie instead of desserts

There are times when you crave for a dessert like a cake, ice cream, chocolate, or any other pudding. These foods are high in refined sugar and should not be consumed. Instead, whenever you crave for something sweet you can grab a fruit smoothie. Just take some fresh fruits like berries, oranges, pears or any other fruit of your choice. You can blend the fruits with yogurt or milk. In order to speed up your weight loss you can add some healthy nuts and seeds. This is a great snack and you can even eat to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Homemade drinks instead of sweetened beverages

Sweetened beverages, canned juices, and other energy drinks are again loaded with harmful chemicals and contain a high amount of calories. The healthy alternative to these drinks would be buttermilk, fruit or vegetable juice, coconut water, and traditional Indian drinks like mango Panna or kanji.

Homemade protein bars instead of sweets

Again, whenever you crave something sweet right after you have eaten your meal, you can have a homemade protein bar. Protein bars are extremely nutritious and can satisfy your sweet tooth. You can make them with healthy nuts and seeds, grated coconut, jaggery or coconut sugar (in limited quantities).

Lean meat overprocessed meat

Processed meat like sausages and bacon should be avoided at all costs as they undergo the process of grilling, fermentation, salting, and curing. This type of meat is modified in order to increase the shelf life. Instead, you should go for lean cuts of meat for better health and to increase the intake of proteins.

Ghee instead of cooking oil

Time and again nutritionists and experts have stated that now desi ghee is considered as a healthy fat and good for overall health. It helps in getting rid of stubborn belly fat from your body. Desi ghee is a rich source of saturated fats and is a powerhouse of nutrition. In addition, ghee has essential amino acids which helps in mobilising fat cells in the body. You can replace refined oil or vegetable oil with ghee.

Healthy nuts over chips

While on a weight loss program, snacking can be a bit difficult. You would always look for something to munch. All the more, these foods should not lead to weight gain. For this, we have a perfect snack option for you. Just take a handful of nuts and roast them in ghee or olive oil. Nuts are rich in healthy fats and have a significant amount of proteins as well.