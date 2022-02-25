Effective Natural Remedies To Remove Skin Tan At Home

New Delhi: Holidays are always something we look forward to around summer. However, it also comes with some cons, including sunburn. Exposure to the sun not only tans the skin but also causes skin problems like dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Harmful UV radiation strips the skin of its moisture content and eventually makes it appear pale and dull.

Are you worried about stepping out in the sun during summers? Then, fret not! Ayurveda has a solution to everything, and tanning is no exception.

Lemon Juice And Honey To Remove Tan

Squeeze fresh lemon juice and add some honey to it. Apply the mixture on your skin and let it stay for 30 minutes before washing off with a mild cleanser.

You can also add some sugar to the lemon juice to make a scrub. In addition to removing tan, this will also slough off dead cells from the surface.

Coconut Milk For Natural De-Tan Treatment

Soak a cotton ball in fresh and organic coconut milk and dab it all over the face. Leave it on till it’s absorbed into the skin or dries completely. Wash it off with a mild cleanser.

Oatmeal And Buttermilk For Tan Removal

Soak 2 teaspoons of oats or oatmeal in half a cup of water for about five minutes. Add 2-3 teaspoons of fresh, plain buttermilk to it and mix well. You can add honey as well to make the pack more moisturizing. Mix these ingredients well to form a paste and then apply it to your face, neck, arms and other areas affected by tanning.

Rub in a circular motion and let it stay for about 20 minutes. Wash off with reveal fresh, brighter-looking skin.

Saffron and Milk To Remove Tan From Face

Soak a few strands of saffron in milk for some time. Apply the milk to the affected areas. To provide more moisture to the skin, saffron can be soaked in cream instead of milk.

Sandalwood and Turmeric For Tan Removal From Face

Sandalwood powder can be mixed in milk or coconut water to apply on the skin as a pack. Tumeric can also be added to the pack to make it more effective for removing tan.