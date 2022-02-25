Putin, Macron Hold Discussion Over Situation In Ukraine

Moscow: Amid the war situation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of France, Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hold a discussion.

“During a telephone conversation held at the initiative of the French side, Vladimir Putin and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron had a serious and frank exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine,” read a Kremlin statement.

Putin gave an exhaustive explanation of the reasons for and the circumstances in which the decision to start a special military operation was made.

The parties agreed to stay in contact. A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day

Later, Putin ordered special military operations “to protect” the people in the Donbas region. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.