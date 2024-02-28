Eco-Thriller Poacher Strikes Chord With Celebrities, Including Mahesh Babu, Dhanush & Many More

Prime Video’s highly anticipated crime drama, Poacher, featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, globally premiered on February 23 to widespread critical acclaim and an overwhelming response. This gripping crime narrative evokes deep emotions and shines a spotlight on the harsh realities of elephant poaching. Audiences have been enthralled by the show’s authentic plotline and the exceptional performances delivered by the talented cast. Richie Mehta’s directorial brilliance has garnered widespread praise.

Numerous celebrities and esteemed personalities, including Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Gourav Adarsh, Kritika Kamra, Rasika Dugal, Gurfateh Pirzada, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Maria Goretti within the industry, have voiced their heartfelt support and admiration for this captivating crime drama. Critics have lauded the series as “Meticulously Crafted,” “Powerful,” with “Solid Writing,” “Raw and Authentic,” and “Hard-Hitting.”

Here’s a glimpse of the resounding praise it has received!

Mahesh Babu shares, “How can anyone do it… Don’t their hands quiver?” Questions like these keep circling in my mind after watching #PoacherOnPrime… A poignant call-to-action urging us to protect these gentle giants.”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

</>

Dhanush shares, “One of the finest works that I thoroughly enjoyed. #PoacheronPrime”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

</>

Gourav Adarsh shared, “One of the best shows to come out of India yet, Richie Mehta is a legend, peak performances by the entire cast. Delicious camera work by @Johanaidt and such crisp editing and music. This will stay with me for a long time. Congratulations.”

Kritika Kamra shares, “This is an important, informative, and immersive show. A cautionary tale and solid thriller with heroes to root for. The visuals, sounds, animals… everything is eerily real and performances that never feel like a performance.”

Rasika Dugal expressed, “From one of my favourite directors #RichieMehta, and some incredible performances.”

Aaditi Pohankar shared, “Poacher is hands down one of the best thriller series out there! Richie Mehta and the team nailed it. It’s not just a thriller, it’s a wake-up call for conservation. Brilliant work, it grips you and it moves you.”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaditi S Pohankar (@aaditipohankar)

</>

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari said, “His passion for cinema & what he believes from the heart shows in his storytelling. Please watch #Richiemehta #Poachers on Prime Video. For all the nature lovers & people who care about wildlife and this planet.”

Parvathy shares, “Richie Mehta after brilliant first season of Delhi Crime, has brought us a compelling and urgent story that we must not miss. When I say ‘must’ I don’t take that lightly. There isn’t much of a time left between reality and fiction. Brilliant watch.”

Gurfateh Pirzada shared that he “Loved” the series.

Maria Gorettiz shared, “Just finished watching POACHER, Totally loved it, just superb, so gripping, raw and real. was glued till I finished it all. Mind blowing !

Produced by QC Entertainment in association with Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, Suitable Pictures, and Poor Man’s Productions, Poacher primarily unfolds in Malayalam, Hindi, and English. Poacher is streaming on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories in over 35 Indian and foreign languages.