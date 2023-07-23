Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Uttarakhand

Dheradun: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Sunday evening.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 6.34 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 23-07-2023, 18:34:39 IST, Lat: 30.58 & Long: 80.18, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India,” the NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the NCS reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. The earthquake occurred at 6.56 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS tweeted.