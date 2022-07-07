Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Support Of Save Soil Movement

Abu Dhabi: The iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE lit up in support of Sadhguru’s Save Soil movement. The spectacular 2-minute light and laser show projected messages, voices of support from global leaders, scientists, celebrities.

Sadhguru recently completed his solo motorcycle journey of 30,000 km from London to India spanning across 27 nations.

Sadhguru joined the event virtually and addressed the people who gathered to celebrate the culmination of the Sadhguru’s 100-day Save Soil journey. His journey touched 3.9 billion people in the last 3 months, with 74 nations agreeing to actively work towards soil regeneration.

Sadhguru expressed his gratitude and commended the UAE government for its vision.

Taking to Twitter, Sadhguru said, @BurjKhalifa, iconic fulcrum of UAE lighting up to #SaveSoil is a symbolic expression of commitment of the visionary leadership. The wonderful people & the sensitive leadership can make UAE an ecological leader in the region. Congratulations & Blessings to everyone of you.-Sg”

