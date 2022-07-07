Ganjam Police Nabs Murderer On The Run For 14 Years

Khallikote: A murder accused, who was on the run for the last 14 years, has been arrested by Khallikote police in Ganjam district.

The accused, identified as B. Sama Patra, a resident of Mukundapur village under Khallikote police station limits, was absconding since 2008 after murdering a man over past enmity.

As per the case diary, Patra hacked his rival Bikram Gouda near Matha Khola hill on Mukundapur village road and fled the village soon after committing the crime.

Though police had registered a case and launched a probe, the accused remained elusive for more than a decade. Following this, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused.

However, police came to know accused Patra’s presence and movement in the locality and apprehended him. The accused has been forwarded to the court today.