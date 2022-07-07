Nagarjuna’s First Visual From ‘The Ghost’ To Release On July 9; Check Out New Poster

New Delhi: The makers of the most anticipated film, The Ghost have announced that the first glimpse of the film will be released on June 9. The announcement came with an intriguing poster featuring Nagarjuna.

Taking to Twitter, the makers shared a poster that reads, “Unleashing the killing machine,” indicating the first visual is going to be an action-packed one.

Take a look:

The poster looks interesting with Nagarjuna in action carrying a sword with both hands. Dressed in a formal suit, Nagarjuna looks ferocious with a big blood moon in the background.

Talking about the movie, The Ghost is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, the technical team of the film includes Mukesh G cranks as the cinematographer, Brahma Kadali is the art director and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master as the stunt directors.