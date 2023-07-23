Doctor’s Body Recovered From Rented House In Cuttack  

Cuttack: The body of a doctor was recovered from the closed room of his rented house in Cuttack’s Chauliaganj on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Maladi Venkat Chandrashekhar (50), Medical Officer of Mala Sasana Health Center near Salipur in Cuttack District.

The owner of the house and locals informed the police after the foul odour emanating from the house he lived in. The police reached the spot and broke open the door only to find the body.

Police seized it and sent for autopsy.

It is believed that the doctor died four days ago. He lived in the house of Dr Hariprasad Mohanty in Chauliaganj. The house had remained closed for the last four days.

Locals said Chandrashekhar was a nice person and shared good bond with everyone. He lived there alone and had been on leave for 15 days for illness.

According to reports, Dr. Chandrashekhar was also suffering from heart disease and respiratory problems.

The police said that relatives of the doctor have not yet been identified.