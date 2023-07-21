Doctor transferred as spotted Security guard checking blood pressure of patient

Jharsuguda: A security guard of a government hospital was found checking the blood pressure (BP) of a patient in the absence of a doctor.

The incident has been reported from Laikera Primary Health Centre in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district. The matter came to the fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to some patients, the security guard would attend to them, enter their names in the register, check their temperature, Blood Pressure and also prescribe their medicines instead of the doctor or pharmacists.

Soon after the incident came to the fore, Jharsuguda Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) formed a five-member team to probe the incident. Following the probe, the doctor identified as Tankeswar Budula was transferred to Remata Primary Health Centre in Lakhanpur block.