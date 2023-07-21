Hirakud water level on the rise

Sambalpur: The water level of the Hirakud Dam is continuously rising after continuous rain has been experienced in the upper catchment area on Friday.

The Water level of Hirakud reservoir stood at 613.12 ft, while current inflow of water into the dam was 1,36,888 cusecs and outflow was 40,092 cusecs, when the report was being filed.

According to reports, the water level of Hirakud Reservoir is increasing due to rain in the upper catchment area.