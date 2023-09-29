Did you know? Pooja Entertainment recreated actual replica of real coal mine in Raniganj to create the world for ‘Mission Raniganj’

The trailer for Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ has taken audiences by storm, promising them a thrilling cinematic experience filled with grand visuals and real coal mine settings. The audiences are all praise for the makers for providing the atmosphere of a real coal mine with the film and to add authenticity, it has been reported that several production teams embarked on a mission to study and replicate every detail of the coal mines accurately. Over the course of several weeks, nearly a number of dedicated individuals from the production team were sent to the actual mining locations in order to create sets seamlessly blending into the narrative while ensuring the utmost safety and precision.

It’s been learned that a massive 40-foot-deep hole was excavated to craft a tunnel that could resemble a coal mine. The film also brings back the National Award Winner team Director Tinu Desai and Akshay Kumar duo after their last offering Rustom.

Deepshikha Deshmukh, producer at Pooja Entertainment, expressed her thoughts, saying, “The biggest challenge was to narrate the tragic incident and bring it to life in a way that would make the world of Raniganj look real and relatable. The dedication of our Director Tinu ji the amazing production designers Daya and Amrish and their teams was truly phenomenal- we sent the teams to Raniganj to study the mines it’s topography and bring back stencils to replicate the same feel- am positive the tireless efforts of all the teams involved will truly be appreciated by the audience .”

Throwing light on building the era of Mission Raniganj, Tinu Desai added, “It was clear in my mind that I had to shoot the entire film in Raniganj. We had to create the era of 1989, when the mines were run by steam and not by engines. We visited 25 different coal mines and did extensive location counting. In 2021, we finally found the perfect place where we thought we could create coal mines, as it also matched the era we were looking for. Since the location was finalized, the main challenge was to showcase the coal mine, and we had to create a different world in less time, but my production team did research and we created the world in the allotted time. We faced many difficulties, but all thanks to Pooja Entertainment and Deepshikha Deshmukh for providing everything and bringing my vision to life. When I saw this on-screen, it looked raw and real, and I am sure the film will transport the audiences into the world we have built and they will live the larger than life story of Jaswant Singh Gill on the big screens.

Ever since the impressive trailer was launched, the commitment to bring ‘Mission Raniganj’ to life in the most authentic way possible is evident, and audiences can expect nothing less than a gripping and realistic portrayal of the harrowing coal mine rescue mission.

The accomplishment made by Jaswant Singh Gill is as incredible as he is, and also he was bestowed with two prestigious certificates of “World Book Of Records” and “Limca Book Of Records’’, for successfully conducting the largest coal mine mission in 48 hours. The film which narrates the story about unsung hero of the nation should be said for the youth of today’s Bharat as this will inspire them and will mirror the society.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill will be released in theaters on October 6, 2023.