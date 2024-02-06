Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Two-Day ULLAS Mela In New Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated the two-day ULLAS Mela today at the National Bal Bhavan, New Delhi.

While speaking at the event Shri Pradhan said that hundred per cent literacy is the most important pillar of Viksit Bharat.

He also said that ULLAS is spreading new colours in the lives of those who could avail education and making them proficient in subjects related to common needs along with Fundamental literacy and numeracy.

He urged everyone to participate in the programme to convert it into a mass movement. Students should also participate in this campaign, and under the new credit architecture, the student will earn credit points by helping others to become literate, he added.

He commended the efforts of the States who have adopted a model that is play-based making learning simple and enjoyable. These make the models more acceptable among the learners, he added. He also suggested organising a 7-day workshop of the experts in developing resource material such as handbooks, digital capsules, etc. and connecting it with skilling.