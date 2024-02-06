RIE Bhubaneswar Holds Five Day Orientation Programme On Foundational Literacy And Numeracy

Bhubaneswar: A five-day Capacity Building Programme for KRPs of A & N Islands on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy has started today by the Regional Institute of Education, NCERT, Bhubaneswar and SIE Port Blair at GSS Junglighat.

Inaugurating the programme Mr.R.K. Singh, Principal, SIE Port Blair appreciated the role of RIE, Bhubaneswar in conducting such an important programme for the UT. He urged the KRPs of the programme to implement Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in their schools and locality with a focus on national norms and local contexts.

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Head, Department of Education, RIE, NCERT, Bhubaneswar and the Programme coordinator in his address outlined the objectives of the programme. He highlighted the initiatives of the Government of India and NCERT based on National Education Policy 2020 like Vidya Pravesh, NIPUN Bharat, Jadui Pitra and, NISHTHA-FLN for quality learning outcomes at foundational years.

The five-day programme would focus on different themes like NIPUN Bharat, National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022, Jaduipitara, Holistic Report Card, Engaging Families, Early Identification and Interventions, Parents and Communities in implementation of FLN Activities, Vidya Pravesh, Research, Monitoring, Supervision and Evaluation for effective implementation of FLN and other important areas.