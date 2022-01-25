Dhanush And Aanand L Rai To Team Up For An Action-Packed Love Story

South Superstar Dhanush has basked success for his performance in Aanand L Rai directorials ‘Raanjhanaa’ in 2013 and ‘Atrangi Re’ in 2021. Now reports are abuzz in the tinsel town that the duo is all set to team up again, but this time for an action-packed love story.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Dhanush and Aanand L Rai go down a long way and share a great bond extending beyond just the films. After two successful associations, the director – actor duo is now teaming up for an action-based love story, which will be produced by Aanand L Rai under his banner, Colour Yellow Production.”

“While he played a lover boy in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, it’s a full-blown commercial avatar for the actor in this film,” the source further added.

There are reports that Dhanush has signed another big film in Bollywood.

The same source further added, “The actor is clear on balancing it out between Tamil and Hindi films. While he had slowed down in between, he is all gearing up to do multiple Bollywood films going ahead. He has signed a film with a big producer and more details shall follow soon.”

Currently, Dhanush is currently gearing up for Maaran which is slated to release on direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar. In other news, the Asuran actor recently grabbed a lot of eyeballs for his divorce with his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.