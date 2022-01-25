Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai To Be Conferred With Padma Bhusan

New Delhi: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google’s Sundar Pichai, both tech bosses of Indian origin, are among the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees this year.
The President of India has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year. Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.
Indian-American business executives – Mr. Nadella (54) and Mr. Pichai (49) – have been honoured for their contribution in the “trade and industry” category.
The government revealed the name of the awardees on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in line with the annual traditions.
Here is the complete list of Padma Bhushan awardees:-
|
|Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad
|Public Affairs
|Jammu and Kashmir
|
|Shri Victor Banerjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|
|Ms. Gurmeet Bawa
(Posthumous)
|Art
|Punjab
|
|Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
|Public Affairs
|West Bengal
|
|Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo)
|Trade and Industry
|Telangana
|
|Ms. Madhur Jaffery
|Others-Culinary
|United States of America
|
|Shri Devendra Jhajharia
|Sports
|Rajasthan
|
|Shri Rashid Khan
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Shri Rajiv Mehrishi
|Civil Service
|Rajasthan
|
|Shri Satya Narayana Nadella
|Trade and Industry
|United States of America
|
|Shri Sundararajan Pichai
|Trade and Industry
|United States of America
|
|Shri Cyrus Poonawalla
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Sanjaya Rajaram
(Posthumous)
|Science and Engineering
|Mexico
|
|Ms. Pratibha Ray
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|
|Swami Sachidanand
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|
|Shri Vashishth Tripathi
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
The Padma honours are given for exceptional service in different fields – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.
The awards will actually be handed to them in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the official residence of the President of India. The ceremony usually takes place in March or April.