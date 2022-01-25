Padma Bhusan
Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai To Be Conferred With Padma Bhusan

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google’s Sundar Pichai, both tech bosses of Indian origin, are among the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees this year.

The President of India has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year. Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

Indian-American business executives – Mr. Nadella (54) and Mr. Pichai (49) – have been honoured for their contribution in the “trade and industry” category.

The government revealed the name of the awardees on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in line with the annual traditions.

Here is the complete list of Padma Bhushan awardees:-

 Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir
Shri Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal
Ms. Gurmeet Bawa 

(Posthumous)

 Art Punjab
Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal
Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra
Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana
Ms. Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary United States of America
Shri Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan
Shri Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh
Shri Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan
Shri Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry United States of America
Shri Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry United States of America
Shri Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra
Shri Sanjaya Rajaram 

(Posthumous)

 Science and Engineering Mexico
Ms. Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha
Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat
Shri Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

 

The Padma honours are given for exceptional service in different fields – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

The awards will actually be handed to them in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the official residence of the President of India. The ceremony usually takes place in March or April.

