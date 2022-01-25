Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai To Be Conferred With Padma Bhusan

New Delhi: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google’s Sundar Pichai, both tech bosses of Indian origin, are among the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees this year.

The President of India has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year. Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

Indian-American business executives – Mr. Nadella (54) and Mr. Pichai (49) – have been honoured for their contribution in the “trade and industry” category.

The government revealed the name of the awardees on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in line with the annual traditions.

Here is the complete list of Padma Bhushan awardees:-

Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir Shri Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana Ms. Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary United States of America Shri Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan Shri Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh Shri Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan Shri Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry United States of America Shri Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry United States of America Shri Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Mexico Ms. Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat Shri Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

The Padma honours are given for exceptional service in different fields – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

The awards will actually be handed to them in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the official residence of the President of India. The ceremony usually takes place in March or April.