Baramunda ISBT To Be Ready By Dec; Temporary Bus Stand In Sorry State

Bhubaneswar: The State-of-the-art Baramunda Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Bhubaneswar has reached its final stage, and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) aims to complete the construction work by the end of this year.

The minimum facilities required for buses and passengers have been completed. Most of the outdoor work has been completed while the parking, road and beautification work is underway. Efforts are being made to complete the interior work on a wartime basis, BDA informed.

Construction of a paver block road with terminal entry and exit roads is completed, and construction of bus parking is in progress. Beautification of both sides of the road, and construction of footpaths, cycle tracks, construction of bus shelters are also in progress. The main road from NH to the terminal has been de-encroached. All construction work inside the Terminal building has been completed and work for shops, cafeteria, men’s and women’s toilets are still going on.

It is worth noting that the work for the modernisation of Baramunda ISBT Bus Stop started on August 23, 2020. BDA tendered its construction work to ‘Bridge and Roof’ firm. The initial budget was Rs 160.66 crore and later the budget was increased to Rs 180 crore. The work was scheduled to be completed by March 2023.

However, due to the tardy pace of work, the 5T Secretary and Works Department Secretary visited the place repeatedly and supervised the development work. Now, the authorities have decided to inaugurate the ISBT this year, sources said.

The Sorry State of Temporary Bus Stand in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Due to the inordinate delay in the completion of construction work for the Baramunda ISBT, a temporary bus stand has been set up nearby to facilitate the plying of buses and thousands of passengers.

But, the temporary bus stand is now in a deplorable condition. With the toilets forcing people to relieve themselves in the open, the open drains have become a death trap for passengers waiting for buses and animals moving by.

The stench of garbage heaps dumped on the roadside has sparked resentment among the commuters who have expressed displeasure about the facilities provided by the city admin.

Thousands of people come to Bhubaneswar every day as the buses run from Baramunda to all the districts of the state. But the authorities are yet to ensure proper amenities for the passengers.

People could be seen urinating on the sidewalks due to lack of toilets and other passengers had to smell stench at the temporary bus stand.

Similarly, a few days ago, a cow fell into the open drain at the bus stand. Some shopkeepers rescued the cow. But the authorities are yet to wake up from slumber and are probably waiting for another such incident.

Even after a complaint about the drainage points left uncovered, the authorities are yet to take any action, said a local shopkeeper.