Dense Fog Engulfs Twin City, Coastal And Interior Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Dense fog engulfed the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, coastal districts and many parts of interior Odisha on Thursday morning with the visibility dropping to a very low level.

The thick blanket of fog disrupted traffic and vehicular movement on the roads and the national highway due to poor visibility. Patia, Chandrasekharpur, Rasulgarh and Macheswar witnessed dense fog. Most parts of Cuttack also experienced dense fog.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre of India (IMD) has predicted that under the influence of an active western disturbance, coastal belts of Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today.