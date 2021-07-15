Dengue Spread As Sanitation Continues To Be Poor

Bhubaneswar: While the rise in dengue cases in the smart city Bhubaneswar emerged as the latest woe for civic authorities, poor sanitation added to the troubles.

The situation calls for urgent steps to improve infrastructure facilities and the appointment of adequate staff to deal with the crisis.

Though the Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) is making efforts to keep the city clean, few areas including, Janpath road, and Unit-1 Market roadways remained logged with the rainwater.

Meanwhile, the stagnant drainage water has also been causing unpleasant smells while mosquitoes find the habitable spot for breeding.

The anti-mosquito measures include reduce Aedes mosquito breeding ground by getting rid of water-holding containers such as discarded tins, tyres, empty pots and broken bottles. Destroy larvae by adding oil to water collected in small ponds etc. Kill adult mosquitoes by spraying insecticides.