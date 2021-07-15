Odisha: Partial Lockdown To Continue Till August 1

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the partial lockdown in the state till 6 AM of August 1, announced Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra informed that shops in Category A districts will remain open daily from 6 AM to 8 PM while in Category B districts, shops will remain open till 5 PM.

Weekend Shutdown in Category B districts will remain in force from 5 PM of Friday till 6 AM of Monday, he said.

Mahapatra also informed that bus services will resume across the State. However, no bus services will be allowed to Puri till July 25 in view of Ratha Jatra.

Moreover, gyms, parlours, spas, and salons will be reopened from tomorrow across the State in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

All restrictions regarding marriage, cremation, meetings, and social gatherings remain, and the opening of temples is prohibited.