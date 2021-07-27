Dengue On Rise! Unit 1 Marketplace Turns Home To Mosquitoes

Bhubaneswar: Dengue in the State Capital continued to rise and has taken up several under its grip with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) struggling to contain its spread.

The existing drive to eliminate breeding sources and raise awareness has failed to yield desired results due to poor lifting of garbage and enforcement in residential areas as well as public places including offices and markets.

The situation of the unit-1 market area is allegedly being overlooked.

As the city witnessed heavy rain, the pathways of the unit-1 market area are filled with mud and rotten vegetable became a breeding spot for mosquitos.

As the dirty water is stagnant due to logging in drains and there are cracked tyres on the roadside, it is said to be one of the causes of dengue.

Though the BMC officials garnered praises by spreading awareness regarding dengue through announcements, reality, seemed different.