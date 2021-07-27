‘Harry Potter’ Actress Afshan Azad Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Nabil Kazi

Manchester: ‘Harry Potter’ actress Afshan Azad welcomed a baby girl with husband Nabil Kazi. The actress took to Instagram and shared a post of “Baby Kazi”.

Afshan Azad wrote in her post: “By the grace of God our princess is finally here! We’ve been in this ultimate bubble of love and awe of her since she joined us Earth-side last week. God has blessed us with the most perfect, beautiful precious gift, Allah Humma Barik.”

The actress added in her post: “I’ll probably be gone for a while to recover and rest and enjoy every single second and moment of this unexplainable feeling but I’m sure I’ll be back soon. Thank you to everyone for your messages checking up on me, and all your love and prayers as always .”

Afshan, who welcomed her first child with husband Nabil Kazi, announced her pregnancy with this super cute post in April this year.