Delhi Pollution: SC Asks Centre For Emergency Plan, Suggests Measures Like 2-Day Lockdown

New Delhi: Amid alarming pollution levels in National Capital Delhi, the Supreme Court on Saturday asked the Centre and Delhi government to take emergency measures to curb pollution.

The court also suggested imposing a two-day lockdown in the city amid worsening air quality.

The bench said that the air quality in Delhi is in the “severe” category and will dip further in another 2-3 days. In asked the Centre to take an emergency decision. “We will look at a long term solution later,” it added.

The court further said that farmers alone can’t be blamed for the rising pollution levels over stubble burning and that the authorities must deal with other causes too, including vehicular pollution, dust and industrial pollution.

The court asked Centre to call an emergency meeting of all the stakeholders and posted the matter for hearing on Monday.

The air quality level in Delhi plunged to near emergency levels on Friday, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI of 471. It was 411 on Thursday.