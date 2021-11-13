BTS In The Soop S2: Jungkook Apologizes To His Doggo Bam, Proves To Be The The Best Dog Dad Ever

Seoul: BTS‘s Jungkook has proven himself to be a great dog dad again. Jungkook brought his Doberman, Bam, with him to the set of In the SOOP 2, and the show has given ARMYs lots of cute interactions between Jungkook and his dog to replay over and over again.

On the finale episode of In the SOOP 2, the members enjoyed a great dinner together. They ate steak, truffle mushrooms, and beluga caviar.

After dinner, Jungkook went to his room to check on Bam. As soon as he saw his dad, Bam’s tail started wagging.

He noticed that Bam’s food bowl was empty. He felt a little guilty that he had eaten such a fabulous meal while Bam didn’t have any food.

Jungkook said, “You must’ve been hungry. I had a feast while you were hungry.”

Bam definitely forgave Jungkook, and he even preferred playing with his dad.