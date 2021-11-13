Cops Arrested 14 Persons In Job fraud Case In Kalahandi 

Kalahandi: Police have arrested 14 persons for allegedly duping job aspirants on the pretext of providing jobs in a company.

According to reports, the accused used to assure the youths to provide jobs in one Honest Tech company and decoy them to join the business by paying Rs 15,000 each. Thereafter, the accused compelled others to bring two other persons who would also join the business.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after a few youths lodged complaints regarding the job fraud against the accused persons.

On the basis of the complaint, police initiated an investigation and arrested the accused.

It is worth mentioning that last month police had arrested six persons for providing jobs in a network company, who were running the firm in the name of Glaze Trading Private Limited.