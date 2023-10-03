Delhi Police raid NewsClick journalists over China funding row

Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday morning raided several journalists in connection with an investigation into the funding of news website Newsclick.

The police action took place in connection with a case registered on August 17. The case was filed under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Among those who were reportedly raided were the website’s editor, Prabir Purkayastha, journalists Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty and Bhasha Singh, and satirist Sanjay Rajaura.

Sharma confirmed the development on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said that the police were taking away their phone and laptop. Singh also said that the police seized her phone.

Searches were also reportedly underway at Newsclick’s office in Delhi. In Mumbai, searches were being conducted on activist Teesta Setalvad, who is the director of think tank Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research. The think tank has written articles for Newsclick.

In all, raids are underway at more than 30 locations, according to ANI.