Conspiracy on Vande Bharat Train Track in Rajasthan; Pilots Hit Emergency Brakes, Avert Tragedy

Jaipur: Loco pilots of the Udaipur City-Jaipur Vande Bharat Train on Monday averted a major accident with their presence of mind as they hit emergency brakes in time after spotting ballast and a vertical iron rod inserted between joints on the railway track.

“ Today, in front of Vande Bharat Express going from Jaipur to Udaipur, between Gangrar and Soniana stations, anti-social elements have tried to damage the train by placing stones and iron rods on the railway track. Strictest action is being taken by the Railway Administration against anti-social elements and the culprits will not be spared,” the North Western Railway official stated.

Also, the train was ready to go for its rest journey after a delay of six minutes, the official added.

According to reports, the ballasts were spread over 20 to 25 metres. The incident took place around 9.55 a.m. After being informed, teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot. A case is being registered with the Gangrar police sensing conspiracy and strict action will be taken against anti-social elements who are found guilty.

This train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24.

Earlier in June this year, at least 293 people died and over 800 were injured when the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, a goods train and the Howrah-bound Howrah-SMVT Superfast Express collided at Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore.