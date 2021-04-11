Delhi govt imposes new restrictions to stem coronavirus resurgence

New Delhi: New restrictions on weddings, restaurants, cinemas and people coming in from Maharashtra have become effective immediately following spike in coronavirus.

It was announced by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that only 50 persons will be allowed at marriage-related gatherings.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of their total sitting capacity and the same 50 per cent capping has been put on cinemas, theatres and multiplexes.

The order said it will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to their arrival.

Attendance in funeral/last rites will be allowed with up to 20 persons and swimming pools will remain shut. But, those facilities used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events will be opened with adherence to Covid norms.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout the national capital.