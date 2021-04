Bhubaneswar: A 32-year-old doctor of IMS & SUM Hospital here succumbed to Covid-19 in line of duty on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Hrudananda Bhuyan. The young doctor was serving as Assistant Professor in the Department of General Medicine, IMS & SUM Hospital.

“Dr Bhuyan was suffering from Covid and had Sickle cell disease-related complications,” said Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.