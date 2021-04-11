Woman beats husband to death in Sundergarh

Sundergarh: In a ghastly incident, a woman allegedly beat her husband to death at Balisankara Bhatipada in Sundergarh district.

According to reports, a heated argument broke out between the couple over a suspected family dispute. Irked over this, the woman attacked her husband with an iron rod, beating him to death.

After getting information, police arrived in the village and detained the accused wife. Police are interrogating her to extract more information from her over the crime.

The body has been sent for post mortem. A detailed probe into the case is underway, sources said.