Delhi Court orders registration of FIR against Sambit Patra for posting doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Tis Hazari court of Delhi on Tuesday ordered the police to register an FIR against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly sharing a doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, news agency ANI reported.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor directed the Delhi Police to register FIR against the BJP leader under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint, the video posted by Patra in January this year showed Kejriwal speaking on the benefits of the farm laws in a TV interview.