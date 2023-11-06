Delhi AQI turns ‘severe plus’ again, primary schools to remain shut till November 10

Delhi: Delhi education minister Atishi on Saturday said primary schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 10 as pollution levels continue to remain high in the national capital. For Class 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes, she said.

“As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” she announced on social media X.

The announcement comes even as pollution levels once again reached the “severe plus” category in the capital due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night, news agency PTI reported A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a holiday for all government and private primary schools in the national capital after the pollution levels plunged into the ‘severe’ category.