‘Possessed by Goddess’ woman sucks venom from snakebite patient, hospitalised

Keonjhar: A mystifying case in Keonjhar district has gone viral when a woman claiming to be possessed by Goddess and attempted to suck venom through her mouth from a snakebite patient was hospitalised.

The woman was identified as Minati Dehury of Jhanjana village of Hatadidi block under Soso police limits in Keonjhar.

According to reports, Jhunarani Behera of same village was bitten by a poisonous snake in the crop field on Sunday, but, instead of taking her to the hospital, her family sought help from Minati, who assured to cure the woman from snakebite claiming to have diving power being possessed by Goddess.

She sucked blood from the snakebite area, but Jhunarani’s condition deteriorated , also Minati became unconscious after some time. Hence, they both were admitted to the hospital, where the snakebitten woman was declared dead due to delay in treatment.

Notably, Superstitions, wrong perceptions, and the use of unproven methods for prevention and management of snakebites increase the mortality rates.