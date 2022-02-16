Deep Sidhu’s Death In Car Crash: FIR Filed Against Truck Driver

Sonipat: Police here on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against the truck driver involved in the road accident that led to the death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.

The actor-turned-activist, accused of being one of the key conspirators of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, was killed after his car hit a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana’s Sonipat district.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint from Sidhu’s brother Surjeet.

The actor’s family member alleged the truck driver had applied brakes suddenly, which resulted in the road accident claiming Sidhu’s life.

Sidhu was arrested in February last year as the prime suspect of the Red Fort violence case.

He was charged by the Delhi Police with inciting protesters during the Republic Day tractor rally organised by farmers against the now-repealed farm laws. He was out on bail after being in judicial custody for a period of 70 days.