Deep Depression Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm

Bhubaneswar:The deep depression over south-east Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, informed the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.

It is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning, according to the Met department.

As per IMD, the cyclone may hit the Puri coast. There is also possibility that after brushing past Odisha coast, it may again re-enter the sea. During landfall, the wind speed along Odisha coast will be around 90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.

There’s also a possibility of cyclonic system not hitting coast if it changes its path further, it added.

The intensity of the wind will decrease after landfall which is likely to be between December 4 evening and December 5 morning, said the IMD.

If the cyclonic storm takes a re-curve, there is every possibility it may cross parallel to Odisha coast. Under its influence, the impact will be felt more in Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Kendrapara districts. The wind speed in these districts is expected at 60 to 80 during landfall process. Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts may experience gusting winds upto 100 kmph.