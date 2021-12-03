Contract Killer Case: Sampad Sahu’s Associate Nabbed From Khurda’s Tangi

Bhubaneswar: Police on Friday arrested the associate of the supari killer Sampad Sahu from the Tangi area in the Khordha district. The arrestee has been identified as Prashant.

According to sources, the information about Prashant’s hideout was reportedly revealed by Sampad during police interrogation.

Acting on the information, police conducted a raid and nabbed Prashant who had previously managed to flee when the Commissionerate Police apprehended Sampad Sahu.

It is pertinent to mention that Sampad Sahu is a resident of Jagatsinghpur district and was hired to eliminate a businessman in the State Capital city.